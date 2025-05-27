High Court Criticizes Trial Judge Over Divorce Suit Handling

The Calcutta High Court expressed strong disapproval of a trial judge's ex parte handling of a divorce suit, emphasizing flaws in the approach to the case.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Uday Kumar revealed that the judge disregarded key evidence, including the wife's lack of cross-examination and the filing of a written statement.

The High Court granted the husband a divorce, emphasizing that future judicial decisions should be grounded in recorded facts to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)