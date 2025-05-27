Left Menu

High Court Criticizes Trial Judge Over Divorce Suit Handling

The Calcutta High Court criticized a trial judge for his handling of a divorce suit, emphasizing his failure to consider evidence and reliance on personal perceptions. The court granted the husband's divorce request due to cruelty, advising caution in future judgments to avoid repercussions on the judge’s career.

The Calcutta High Court expressed strong disapproval of a trial judge's ex parte handling of a divorce suit, emphasizing flaws in the approach to the case.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Uday Kumar revealed that the judge disregarded key evidence, including the wife's lack of cross-examination and the filing of a written statement.

The High Court granted the husband a divorce, emphasizing that future judicial decisions should be grounded in recorded facts to ensure justice.

