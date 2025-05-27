Shockwaves in Shiraz: Judge Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight

A judge in Shiraz, Iran, was brutally murdered on his way to work on Tuesday morning, local authorities confirmed via state media.

The victim, identified as Ehsum Bagheri, 38, was attacked by two unidentified assailants, prompting the official IRNA news agency to label the incident as a 'terrorist act.'

Bagheri was known for his previous role as a prosecutor in the revolutionary court, dealing with cases related to security and drug smuggling. The attack echoes similar incidents in Iran's recent history, including the murder of two hard-line judges in Tehran earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)