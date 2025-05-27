Cable Heist Foiled: Police Nab Gang in Delhi's Rohini

Thirteen members of a gang have been taken into custody for their alleged role in the theft of underground MTNL cables in Delhi's Rohini area. The arrests were made public by the police on Tuesday, with a JCB machine and approximately 10 kilograms of stolen cables recovered.

According to a police statement, Pankaj (21), Lucky (18), and Abhishek (18) were apprehended in the act of stealing cables in Rohini's Sector 9 on the night between April 6 and 7. Their suspicious activities, involving a JCB machine, were initially noticed by a police team.

Upon questioning, the detained individuals revealed the identities of their accomplices, leading to the arrest of 10 more suspects. The gang used a JCB machine to excavate and steal cables, which were then sold to scrap dealers, contributing to numerous similar thefts across Rohini.

(With inputs from agencies.)