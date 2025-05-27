Revamping Germany's Military: Efficiency through Reform

A comprehensive reform in Germany's military structures is necessary, as stated by the country's federal audit institute in a recent report. The audit suggests that such changes are critical to effectively manage the increased defence budget.

Earlier this year, Germany's parliament approved a significant rise in defence expenditure, lifting the previous borrowing limits. However, the Bundesrechnungshof report stresses the importance of not letting "whatever it takes" become "money doesn't matter." The Bundeswehr needs to concentrate on its principal mission of national and alliance defence.

Institute President Kay Scheller highlighted the need for responsible financial oversight and efficiency in defence spending. Recommendations include prioritising defence-critical tasks and restructuring to ensure a focus on more troops and less bureaucracy. The report suggests conducting efficiency analyses to maintain balance between time, cost, and quality in defence activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)