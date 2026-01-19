Syria's Presidential Visit to Germany Canceled Amid Ceasefire
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa has canceled his planned visit to Berlin, where he was to meet with Germany's Chancellor and President. The decision follows a recent ceasefire in Syria, agreed upon after clashes between government troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 00:22 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has called off his scheduled visit to Berlin, a German government spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. The trip was set for Monday and Tuesday.
During the visit, al-Sharaa was expected to hold meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Discussions with German business leaders were also on the itinerary.
The cancellation comes in the wake of a ceasefire agreement reached on Sunday, following intense combat between Syrian government forces and U.S.-supported Kurdish fighters.
(With inputs from agencies.)