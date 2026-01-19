Syria's Presidential Visit to Germany Canceled Amid Ceasefire

Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has called off his scheduled visit to Berlin, a German government spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. The trip was set for Monday and Tuesday.

During the visit, al-Sharaa was expected to hold meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Discussions with German business leaders were also on the itinerary.

The cancellation comes in the wake of a ceasefire agreement reached on Sunday, following intense combat between Syrian government forces and U.S.-supported Kurdish fighters.

