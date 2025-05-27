Tragedy in Jaunpur: Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting
A 52-year-old Jaunpur resident, Jaibharat Mishra, has been arrested for fatally shooting Phoolpatti, the wife of his helper, with a licensed pistol. The incident occurred following a dispute. Police confirmed Mishra's confession and recovered the weapon. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident in Jaunpur district's Devapatti village has led to the arrest of Jaibharat Mishra, 52, charged with the murder of his helper's wife.
The tragedy unfolded on Monday evening when Mishra, following a dispute, shot 65-year-old Phoolpatti, the spouse of his employee Ramjatan Kanaujia. The woman succumbed to her injuries at a district hospital.
Police have verified Mishra's confession and retrieved the murder weapon. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the motives behind the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
