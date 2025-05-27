Controversy Unfolds as Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced University Visit Sparks Protests

Unanticipated turmoil arose at Delhi University following an unscheduled visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, branding it a 'disregard' for university procedures. Gandhi's drop-in was termed a breach of protocol by Singh, urging prior notification for logistical and security readiness.

Gandhi, the opposition leader, visited on May 22 to engage with students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, though university officials noted the absence of standard procedural adherence. The proctor's office emphasized the significance of regulations, primarily when interactions involve senior political figures.

The on-campus climate intensified after protests by ABVP, a faction linked to RSS, who expressed dissatisfaction through symbolic acts, while Congress' student wing, NSUI, accused ABVP of instigating post-visit unrest. The incident has ignited debate on protocol in political engagements at educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)