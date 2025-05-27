Dollar Surges as Yen and Euro Falter: A Financial Tug-of-War

The dollar gained strength on Tuesday, triggered by a decline in Japan's long-dated bond yields and positive U.S. consumer confidence data. Eric Theoret, a FX strategist at Scotiabank, noted that global bond markets, particularly Japan's, are influencing these currency movements.

Reports indicated that Japan might cut super-long bond issuance following a spike in yields. This move reflects dwindling demand from traditional buyers and general market unease over increasing debt levels.

While the dollar rose against the yen and the euro, the European currency was hit by declining French inflation data. Simultaneously, U.S.-EU trade discussions gained momentum after President Trump's decision to retract his tariff threat. Investors remain wary of the potential inflationary impact of tariffs, despite improved optimism following the U.S.-China trade agreement.

