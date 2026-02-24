Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal
Three persons went missing after a car fell into a canal of Jayakwadi dam near Paithan town of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place near a college in Changatpuri village of Paithan around 11 pm on Monday, when the car was heading to Paithan from Koradgaon in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district, he said. ''The car driver took a wrong route and on realising it, started reversing the vehicle. However, he lost control and the vehicle fell into the right canal from a bridge,'' the official of Paithan police station said. Two occupants of the car, identified as Mukid Shaikh (35) and Nilofar Shaikh (30), went missing along with Raosaheb Khedkar, a local resident who rushed to rescue them, he said. Car driver Altaf Pathan managed to come out of the water safely, the police official said. A search operation is underway to trace the three missing persons, he said.
