Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three persons went missing after a car fell into a canal of Jayakwadi dam near Paithan town of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. However, he lost control and the vehicle fell into the right canal from a bridge, the official of Paithan police station said.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:18 IST
Three persons went missing after a car fell into a canal of Jayakwadi dam near Paithan town of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place near a college in Changatpuri village of Paithan around 11 pm on Monday, when the car was heading to Paithan from Koradgaon in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district, he said. ''The car driver took a wrong route and on realising it, started reversing the vehicle. However, he lost control and the vehicle fell into the right canal from a bridge,'' the official of Paithan police station said. Two occupants of the car, identified as Mukid Shaikh (35) and Nilofar Shaikh (30), went missing along with Raosaheb Khedkar, a local resident who rushed to rescue them, he said. Car driver Altaf Pathan managed to come out of the water safely, the police official said. A search operation is underway to trace the three missing persons, he said.

