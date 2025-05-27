Desperation in Gaza: Aid Distribution Sparks Chaos

Hundreds of Palestinians, driven by hunger, surged into aid distribution sites in Gaza on Tuesday, despite biometric checks imposed by Israel. This desperation follows a nearly three-month Israeli blockade.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported distributing approximately 8,000 food boxes. However, concerns over Israel's involvement and the use of biometric screening have triggered suspicion and fear among those in need.

With resumed but limited aid and continued conflict, the situation remains dire. Questions about the foundation's neutrality and effectiveness in managing the humanitarian crisis continue to arise.