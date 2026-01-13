Left Menu

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas is set to elect a new leader following Yahya Sinwar's death by Israel in 2024. Khalil Al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal are top contenders as Hamas grapples with intense challenges, including disarmament demands. The election by secret ballot marks a turning point for the militant group amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is gearing up for a crucial leadership election, facing the daunting task of finding a successor to Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in 2024. With Khalil Al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal as frontrunners, the group finds itself at a crossroads.

This leadership change comes at a time of heightened pressure from the international community, which demands Hamas' disarmament following two years of relentless conflict sparked by an attack on Israel in October 2023. Both Al-Hayya and Meshaal reside in Qatar and are influential within Hamas' governing council.

Tough challenges lie ahead for whoever takes the reins, as the group confronts criticism within Gaza due to war devastation, while contesting a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan which requires disarmament. The election also includes the selection of a deputy leader after Saleh Al-Arouri's recent assassination.

