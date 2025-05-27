Left Menu

U.S. Issues Highest Travel Warning for Venezuela

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:31 IST
The United States has elevated its travel advisory for Venezuela to Level 4: Do Not Travel. This warning reflects growing concerns over the safety of Americans in the South American nation, primarily due to risks of wrongful detention and the absence of a U.S. Embassy or consulate.

The State Department's alert detailed severe threats such as torture during detention, rampant terrorism, frequent kidnappings, and unfair law enforcement practices. These combined with violent crime and significant civil unrest pose substantial dangers.

Furthermore, the advisory underscores inadequate healthcare facilities in Venezuela, painting a grim picture for any U.S. citizens considering travel to the region or currently residing there.

