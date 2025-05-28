Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Immigration Policy Challenge

The Trump administration seeks the Supreme Court's intervention to expedite deporting migrants to third countries, bypassing the opportunity for asylum claims. A nationwide injunction requires migrants to have legal recourse, and the case raises constitutional concerns over due process and the administration's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:32 IST
Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Immigration Policy Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to facilitate its plan to quickly deport migrants to third countries without allowing them a chance to claim asylum. This request challenges a nationwide injunction by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy that mandates migrants have the opportunity to pursue legal relief before deportation.

This legal battle originates from a policy by the Department of Homeland Security, initiated in February, allowing re-detention and deportation of those protected from return to their home nations. Judge Murphy's injunction cites potential Fifth Amendment violations, emphasizing due process requiring notice and an opportunity to be heard.

Immigrant rights groups have filed a class-action lawsuit against these rapid deportations, arguing for the migrants' right to present claims of potential persecution. The policy challenge poses critical questions about adherence to court orders and the extent of presidential authority over immigration policies.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025