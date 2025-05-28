Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Immigration Policy Challenge

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to facilitate its plan to quickly deport migrants to third countries without allowing them a chance to claim asylum. This request challenges a nationwide injunction by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy that mandates migrants have the opportunity to pursue legal relief before deportation.

This legal battle originates from a policy by the Department of Homeland Security, initiated in February, allowing re-detention and deportation of those protected from return to their home nations. Judge Murphy's injunction cites potential Fifth Amendment violations, emphasizing due process requiring notice and an opportunity to be heard.

Immigrant rights groups have filed a class-action lawsuit against these rapid deportations, arguing for the migrants' right to present claims of potential persecution. The policy challenge poses critical questions about adherence to court orders and the extent of presidential authority over immigration policies.