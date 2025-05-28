Left Menu

Positive Strides in Iran Nuclear Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Lavrov noted positive progress in the discussions and remains hopeful for further advancements.

  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov provided an update on the status of the negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran's nuclear program. Lavrov pointed out that discussions are indeed progressing in a favorable direction.

During a statement on Wednesday, Lavrov conveyed a sense of optimism about the talks. He highlighted the positive developments that have been made so far and underscored the importance of maintaining the current momentum in order to achieve a meaningful resolution.

The ongoing negotiations, which have been a topic of international interest, continue to be monitored closely as both nations seek to find common ground. The progress in these talks marks a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations affecting global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

