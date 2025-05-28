Left Menu

Tihar Jail to Respond to Rana's Familial Plea Amidst 26/11 Trial

A Delhi court has asked Tihar Jail authorities to respond to Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s request to communicate with his family. Rana, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is currently in custody. The court also appointed a legal counselor for him, as Rana didn't have one previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:42 IST
Tihar Jail to Respond to Rana's Familial Plea Amidst 26/11 Trial
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has directed Tihar Jail officials to respond to a plea by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking to contact his family. The order was issued on Wednesday, mandating jail authorities to file a status report by June 4.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has been brought to India after his extradition from the United States was cleared. He is closely associated with David Coleman Headley, the key conspirator of the 26/11 attacks. Rana has been in judicial custody since his arrival in India.

The court also appointed a lawyer from the Delhi Legal Services Authority to represent Rana, as he did not have legal representation. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva will now handle his case. Rana is accused of collaborating with Headley and other terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami in executing the 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025