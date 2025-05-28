Major Reshuffle in Delhi Police: Key Transfers Announced

The Delhi Police underwent a significant reshuffle, transferring 24 IPS officers and 14 DANIPS officers, as detailed in an order from the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. These reassignments mark major changes within the police force's leadership.

David Lalringsanga of the 1995 batch takes on the role of Special Commissioner of Police, overseeing specialized units focused on women, children, and the North-Eastern region. Other notable assignments include Dheeraj Kumar as Director of the Delhi Police Academy and Raj Kumar Singh taking charge of Joint CP Provisioning and Logistics.

The reshuffle extends to district-level appointments, with officers moving among key positions such as DCP Central district, DCP Rohini, and DCP Traffic, among others. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the organization's overall structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)