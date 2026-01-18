Left Menu

Crypto Hawala: A New Frontier in Illegal Fund Transfers

Security agencies have raised alarms over a 'crypto hawala' network that bypasses financial regulations to channel foreign funds into Jammu and Kashmir. Potentially financing terror activities, this network exploits cryptocurrency anonymity, making funds nearly untraceable and undermining efforts by law enforcement to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies have flagged a sophisticated 'crypto hawala' network bypassing the country's financial safeguards, channeling untraceable foreign funds into Jammu and Kashmir. This development is raising serious concerns over its potential use to support terror activities, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The security establishment has been put on high alert due to worries that these shadow funds seek to revive separatist activities within the Union Territory. Previously, such activities had been largely neutralized by law enforcement efforts, including crackdowns by police and central agencies.

In a digital twist on the traditional hawala system, this network employs unregulated cryptocurrency to mask financial trails, reinjecting funds into the domestic economy. Despite India's requirement for Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers to register, this network operates outside the law, leveraging a lack of identity verification and VPNs for anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
2
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
3
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
4
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026