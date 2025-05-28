Lagarde's Leadership Future: From ECB Helm to Possible WEF Chief

Christine Lagarde, the determined President of the European Central Bank (ECB), intends to fulfill her eight-year tenure according to the ECB's statement. This comes after the Financial Times revealed that Lagarde has been in talks for years about leading the World Economic Forum (WEF), a role that could see her leave the ECB early.

Despite more than two years left in her ECB mandate, Lagarde has been linked with the WEF leadership, having met former WEF head Klaus Schwab to discuss a succession plan as recently as April. Schwab, who resigned last month amid a misconduct investigation, stated that Lagarde is central to their succession plans.

An ECB spokesperson emphasized Lagarde's commitment to her current role, while WEF declined to comment on the reported discussions with Schwab. Lagarde's term at the ECB runs till October 31, 2027, reflecting her intention to stay the course despite external propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)