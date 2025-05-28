Jharkhand Prepares for Finance Commission Visit with Focus on Development
A high-level delegation from the 16th Finance Commission is visiting Jharkhand for discussions on the state's development strategy. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to present a comprehensive growth plan. Key focus areas include financial management, healthcare, education, infrastructural development, and tourism promotion.
- Country:
- India
The 16th Finance Commission's delegation has arrived in Jharkhand, where it will engage in a four-day exploration of the state's development agenda, as confirmed by an official source. The delegation, comprising 11 members, will conduct discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and top state officials on various vital issues.
Key officials, including the Chief Minister and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, have prepared to lay out Jharkhand's roadmap for development. The focus spans across urban and rural improvements, ensuring equitable advancement in various sectors for comprehensive growth.
The Commission will scrutinize Jharkhand's fiscal status, expenditure of grants, and utilization of central funds. In addition, the team will consider priorities such as agricultural water conservation, quality education, public healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism. The delegation is also set for cultural visits and discussions with local representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
