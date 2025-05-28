Left Menu

Jharkhand Prepares for Finance Commission Visit with Focus on Development

A high-level delegation from the 16th Finance Commission is visiting Jharkhand for discussions on the state's development strategy. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to present a comprehensive growth plan. Key focus areas include financial management, healthcare, education, infrastructural development, and tourism promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:43 IST
Jharkhand Prepares for Finance Commission Visit with Focus on Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission's delegation has arrived in Jharkhand, where it will engage in a four-day exploration of the state's development agenda, as confirmed by an official source. The delegation, comprising 11 members, will conduct discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and top state officials on various vital issues.

Key officials, including the Chief Minister and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, have prepared to lay out Jharkhand's roadmap for development. The focus spans across urban and rural improvements, ensuring equitable advancement in various sectors for comprehensive growth.

The Commission will scrutinize Jharkhand's fiscal status, expenditure of grants, and utilization of central funds. In addition, the team will consider priorities such as agricultural water conservation, quality education, public healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism. The delegation is also set for cultural visits and discussions with local representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025