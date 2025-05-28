Justice Served: Death Sentence for Two in Hathras Murder Case

A special SC/ST court in Hathras has handed down death sentences to two individuals convicted of the brutal murder of two minor daughters belonging to a local school teacher. The crime, described as a murderous assault aimed at seizing the family's property, occurred in January.

Special Judge R P Singh deemed both men guilty of killing 12-year-old Srishti and six-year-old Vidhi, the daughters of Chhotelal Gautam, a teacher at Jawahar Smarak Inter College. During the attack, the girls' mother and father sustained serious injuries.

The crime was allegedly orchestrated by Chhotelal's nephew, Sonelal, who is said to be in Dubai. Public prosecutor Dinesh Yadav confirmed the court's decision. The victims' mother is pressing for Sonelal to face justice for his alleged role.

