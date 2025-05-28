Left Menu

Justice Served: Death Sentence for Two in Hathras Murder Case

A special court in Hathras sentenced two men to death for the murder of two minors, daughters of a school teacher, during an attempted property usurpation. The victims' mother expressed satisfaction with the verdict, demanding further investigation into her Dubai-based nephew's alleged involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:29 IST
Justice Served: Death Sentence for Two in Hathras Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special SC/ST court in Hathras has handed down death sentences to two individuals convicted of the brutal murder of two minor daughters belonging to a local school teacher. The crime, described as a murderous assault aimed at seizing the family's property, occurred in January.

Special Judge R P Singh deemed both men guilty of killing 12-year-old Srishti and six-year-old Vidhi, the daughters of Chhotelal Gautam, a teacher at Jawahar Smarak Inter College. During the attack, the girls' mother and father sustained serious injuries.

The crime was allegedly orchestrated by Chhotelal's nephew, Sonelal, who is said to be in Dubai. Public prosecutor Dinesh Yadav confirmed the court's decision. The victims' mother is pressing for Sonelal to face justice for his alleged role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025