Supreme Court Calls for Independent Probe into Assam Police Encounters

The Supreme Court has directed the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to independently investigate police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022. This decision aims to address concerns over whether established procedural guidelines were properly followed during these incidents.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the need to ensure compliance with a 2014 verdict, which mandates thorough investigations, adherence to due process, and protection of human rights. The court emphasized that procedural safeguards must be enforced in both letter and spirit to maintain public trust in the Rule of Law.

The AHRC, led by a retired chief justice, is instructed to maintain confidentiality in its probe and is empowered to engage with police officers of impeccable integrity, if needed. The Assam government must support the AHRC by providing access to records and removing institutional barriers to the investigation.

