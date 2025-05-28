India Charts Inclusive Future in STEMM with Launch of Inclusivity-SARF Pilot

In a landmark step towards fostering diversity and equity in science and technology, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India convened a high-level meeting on May 28, 2025, to discuss the roll-out of the Self-Assessment and Reporting Framework on Inclusivity in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (Inclusivity-STEMM-SARF). This pivotal initiative aims to embed inclusivity as a foundational pillar in India’s research and innovation landscape.

A Convergence of Visionaries for Inclusive Science

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and saw participation from key policymakers and thought leaders, including:

Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission (CBC)

Shri Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education (DHE)

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, OPSA

Ms. Soumya Gupta, Joint Secretary (Technical Education), DHE

Ms. Navanita Gogoi, DDG (Statistics), DHE

Dr. Amit Dutta, Director, Policy & Academic Planning Bureau, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

These stakeholders, representing institutions with direct oversight of India’s education and research frameworks, joined forces to ensure the seamless implementation of the framework.

Laying the Groundwork: A Framework Rooted in Diversity

In his opening remarks, Prof. Sood emphasized the pressing need for inclusivity within STEMM disciplines, citing it not only as a moral imperative but also a scientific and developmental necessity. “India’s demographic and socio-economic diversity necessitates an ecosystem that allows every voice to be heard in the pursuit of knowledge,” he remarked.

The Inclusivity-STEMM-SARF goes beyond traditional gender equity goals to encompass broader dimensions such as socio-economic background, linguistic representation, and epistemic diversity. This framework is designed to align with India's unique context, incorporating a just, ethical, and open science philosophy into institutional practices.

Origins and Evolution of the Framework

The roots of the Inclusivity-STEMM-SARF trace back to the G20 Chief Science Advisers' Roundtable (CSAR) in 2023, where inclusivity in science emerged as a central theme. Building on the global consensus to democratize scientific knowledge and address systemic inequities, OPSA initiated the development of a position paper identifying priority dimensions of inclusivity most relevant to India’s STEMM ecosystem.

This paper laid the foundation for the SARF, which was subsequently shaped through extensive stakeholder consultations, incorporating insights from academia, government, and civil society. Initiatives such as I-STEM, RuTAG, One Health Mission, and One Nation One Subscription also played a significant role in reflecting inclusivity in action under OPSA’s broader vision.

Detailing the Framework and Implementation Strategy

Dakshata Lingayat from OPSA presented a detailed overview of the framework, highlighting:

The five core parameters of inclusivity tailored for India’s STEMM landscape

The multi-stakeholder consultation process involved in its development

The rationale behind adapting global best practices with localized refinements

Importantly, the framework avoids a “one-size-fits-all” model and is adaptable across institutions of varied sizes, disciplines, and regional contexts.

Dr. R Balasubramaniam, representing the CBC, emphasized the importance of capacity building and integrating inclusivity into governance architecture. He noted that the success of the framework lies not just in measuring representation but in advancing institutional excellence through inclusivity.

Key Insights from Stakeholders

Shri Vineet Joshi, Secretary, DHE, highlighted the intersectionality of inclusivity metrics and the need to consider social, geographical, and economic factors during the pilot phase. He stressed that the pilot must be robust enough to reflect India's multifaceted social realities.

Ms. Navanita Gogoi from DHE presented data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) and shared how it could be harnessed to identify inclusivity-related gaps and opportunities across Indian higher education institutions.

From the AICTE, Dr. Amit Dutta endorsed the framework and advocated for its wide-scale implementation across technical institutions. He emphasized the necessity of institutional representation to ensure the framework's credibility and effectiveness.

Strategic Way Forward: Piloting and Institutionalization

The meeting concluded with a consensus on critical next steps:

Pilot Launch: The framework will be piloted across selected institutions with a strategy designed jointly by OPSA and DHE.

Capacity Building: A dedicated capacity-building module will be co-developed by OPSA and CBC to empower institutions with the knowledge and tools needed to implement SARF effectively.

Working Group Formation: A joint working group comprising representatives from OPSA, DHE, CBC, and AICTE will be established to oversee implementation, provide guidance, and track progress.

A Benchmark for the Global South

The Inclusivity-STEMM-SARF is not just a national tool but has the potential to be a benchmark for inclusive policy design across the Global South. By anchoring inclusivity in measurable, structured approaches, India is poised to lead in crafting scientific ecosystems that reflect plurality, equity, and excellence.

As Prof. Sood aptly concluded, “We are not just shaping policies; we are shaping the future of knowledge creation—one that includes all of India.”