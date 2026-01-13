CCI Approves Acquisition of Equity Stake in Nash Industries by ChrysCapital-Led Consortium

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of certain equity share capital in Nash Industries (I) Private Limited by a consortium comprising ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments Limited.

Details of the Proposed Combination

The approved combination involves the collective acquisition of an equity stake in Nash Industries by the three acquirers. All the acquirers are private equity investors and form part of the ChrysCapital Group, which has investments spanning multiple sectors of the economy.

Following its review, the CCI concluded that the proposed transaction does not raise any competition concerns under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, and therefore granted its approval.

Profile of the Acquirers

ChrysCapital Fund X

Two Infinity Partners

Blue Wave Investments Limited

These entities operate as financial investors and are associated with the ChrysCapital Group, one of India’s leading private equity firms with a diversified investment portfolio across industries.

About Nash Industries (I) Private Limited

Nash Industries (I) Private Limited is engaged in the business of box-build solutions and metal stamping. Its operations include the:

Designing

Manufacturing

Assembling

Supplying

of metal, electrical and electronic components, sub-components, and sub-assemblies.

The company serves a wide range of sectors, including:

Automotive

Banking hardware

Electrical and power protection

Data centres

Defence and aerospace

Renewable and alternate energy

IT and AI-related hardware

Healthcare products

Gaming industries

Significance of the Approval

The CCI’s approval clears the way for the ChrysCapital-led consortium to proceed with its investment in Nash Industries. The transaction is expected to support the company’s growth across high-technology and manufacturing-intensive sectors, while strengthening its capabilities in advanced manufacturing and integrated solutions.