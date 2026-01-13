CCI Approves Acquisition of Equity Stake in Nash Industries by ChrysCapital-Led Consortium
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of certain equity share capital in Nash Industries (I) Private Limited by a consortium comprising ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments Limited.
Details of the Proposed Combination
The approved combination involves the collective acquisition of an equity stake in Nash Industries by the three acquirers. All the acquirers are private equity investors and form part of the ChrysCapital Group, which has investments spanning multiple sectors of the economy.
Following its review, the CCI concluded that the proposed transaction does not raise any competition concerns under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, and therefore granted its approval.
Profile of the Acquirers
-
ChrysCapital Fund X
-
Two Infinity Partners
-
Blue Wave Investments Limited
These entities operate as financial investors and are associated with the ChrysCapital Group, one of India’s leading private equity firms with a diversified investment portfolio across industries.
About Nash Industries (I) Private Limited
Nash Industries (I) Private Limited is engaged in the business of box-build solutions and metal stamping. Its operations include the:
-
Designing
-
Manufacturing
-
Assembling
-
Supplying
of metal, electrical and electronic components, sub-components, and sub-assemblies.
The company serves a wide range of sectors, including:
-
Automotive
-
Banking hardware
-
Electrical and power protection
-
Data centres
-
Defence and aerospace
-
Renewable and alternate energy
-
IT and AI-related hardware
-
Healthcare products
-
Gaming industries
Significance of the Approval
The CCI’s approval clears the way for the ChrysCapital-led consortium to proceed with its investment in Nash Industries. The transaction is expected to support the company’s growth across high-technology and manufacturing-intensive sectors, while strengthening its capabilities in advanced manufacturing and integrated solutions.