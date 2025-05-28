Supreme Court Rebukes DDA for Ridge Tree Felling Violation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) guilty of contempt for ignoring its order banning the felling of trees in the capital's Ridge area. The infringement occurred during efforts to widen a road for a paramilitary hospital. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on responsible DDA officials.

The court observed that while the road expansion aimed to aid public institutions, it blatantly violated prior court directives, thus wounding the administration of justice. Although officials sought better access for CAPFIMS, the court classified their actions as criminal contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The court directed DDA to undertake afforestation in identified 185 acres and engaged an expert panel for oversight. It emphasized the irreversibility of developments but flagged serious governance issues, warning against future violations. The court underscored the priority of public interest but spelled out its disapproval of procedural oversights.