West Bengal Halts WBCS Exam Format Overhaul

In a surprising turn of events, the West Bengal government has decided to reverse its earlier decision to revamp the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) exam pattern. The planned shift towards a detailed answer format similar to the UPSC exams has been halted, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had issued two notifications aiming to change the syllabus and exam format to align more closely with UPSC standards. However, these notifications have now been withdrawn, and the WBCS exam will continue under its original pattern.

The proposed changes were initially announced last September by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, with an intended rollout set for 2025. This move has now been shelved, much to the interest of current and future WBCS aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)