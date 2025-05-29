Judge Overturns 378-Year Sentence Amidst Fabricated Accusations

In a groundbreaking decision, a judge overturned a 378-year sentence for Ajay Dev, a Northern California man previously convicted of sexual assault. The decision came after new evidence suggested that Dev's adopted daughter fabricated the allegations to enhance her chances of staying in the United States, according to San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dev, who spent 16 years behind bars, was released on May 23. The verdict followed testimonies from four witnesses who claimed that the accusations were baseless. The Yolo County District Attorney's office now faces a decision on whether to appeal the ruling or proceed with a retrial, currently scheduled for a June 13 hearing.

The case has drawn attention to issues of racial bias in legal proceedings, with Dev's supporters citing California's Racial Justice Act as pivotal to the appeal. The Act prohibits racially biased testimonies, which, Dev's attorney argued, were central to the original trial. An advocacy group active in Dev's defense hailed the judge's ruling as a victory for justice.

