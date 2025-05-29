Left Menu

Judge Overturns Trump's Humanitarian Parole Termination

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's decision to end humanitarian parole for many temporary residents in the U.S. Judge Talwani's decision affects policies helping immigrants from various countries, questioning the rationality of DHS orders and signaling a potential legal battle ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable judicial decision, a federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's termination of humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of temporary U.S. residents was wrongful. This decision marks a significant legal challenge to the former president's aggressive immigration policies.

US District Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by Barack Obama, found fault in the reasoning behind two Department of Homeland Security orders that suspended renewals of parole permits. The pause, she noted, has been effectively transformed into an indefinite suspension, with little legal justification presented for such actions.

The decision impacts humanitarian policies benefiting individuals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Central American children, among others. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to offer a comment on the court's ruling.

