Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Global Tariff Overreach

A federal court blocked Trump's extensive tariffs, ruling he overstepped authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The decision challenges Trump's aggressive trade measures and leaves parts of his trade agenda in disarray, urging businesses and trade partners to reevaluate strategies during legal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:26 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Global Tariff Overreach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal setback for President Donald Trump, a federal court in New York has blocked his sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly every country. The ruling by the US Court of International Trade declared that Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

This decision disrupts Trump's trade policy, sparking uncertainty among trading partners and businesses. While Trump's tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum, and autos remain in place, the court challenges the grounds for tariffs justified as a national emergency, particularly on China, Mexico, and Canada.

As legal battles continue, Trump's trade plans face turmoil. Partners may delay concessions during the tariff pause, while companies reassess supply chains to mitigate potential impacts of reinstated tariffs. The ruling highlights limits on Trump's executive powers concerning trade deficits.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025