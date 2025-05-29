Court Blocks Trump's Global Tariff Overreach

In a significant legal setback for President Donald Trump, a federal court in New York has blocked his sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly every country. The ruling by the US Court of International Trade declared that Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

This decision disrupts Trump's trade policy, sparking uncertainty among trading partners and businesses. While Trump's tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum, and autos remain in place, the court challenges the grounds for tariffs justified as a national emergency, particularly on China, Mexico, and Canada.

As legal battles continue, Trump's trade plans face turmoil. Partners may delay concessions during the tariff pause, while companies reassess supply chains to mitigate potential impacts of reinstated tariffs. The ruling highlights limits on Trump's executive powers concerning trade deficits.