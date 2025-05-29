Court Blocks Trump's Global Tariff Overreach
A federal court blocked Trump's extensive tariffs, ruling he overstepped authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The decision challenges Trump's aggressive trade measures and leaves parts of his trade agenda in disarray, urging businesses and trade partners to reevaluate strategies during legal disputes.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal setback for President Donald Trump, a federal court in New York has blocked his sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly every country. The ruling by the US Court of International Trade declared that Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
This decision disrupts Trump's trade policy, sparking uncertainty among trading partners and businesses. While Trump's tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum, and autos remain in place, the court challenges the grounds for tariffs justified as a national emergency, particularly on China, Mexico, and Canada.
As legal battles continue, Trump's trade plans face turmoil. Partners may delay concessions during the tariff pause, while companies reassess supply chains to mitigate potential impacts of reinstated tariffs. The ruling highlights limits on Trump's executive powers concerning trade deficits.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- court
- ruling
- trade policy
- IEEPA
- imports
- Trade Act
- legal dispute
- executive power
ALSO READ
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Facing Significant Decline
Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports
Traders in Pune Stand United: Boycott of Turkiye Imports as 'Nation First' Movement Gains Momentum
Japan's Economy Faces a 0.7% Shrink Amid Trade Policy Concerns
Imports rise 19.12 pc to USD 64.91 bn in April as against USD 54.49 bn in same month last year: Govt data.