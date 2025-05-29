Left Menu

South Korea and US Strengthen Ties in Shipbuilding Industry

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, announced plans to engage closely with the United States for collaboration in the shipbuilding sector. His comments were made during a visit to Hanwha Ocean, indicating a strategic initiative to enhance cooperation and prowess in the industry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has emphasized the importance of collaborating with the United States in the shipbuilding sector. During a recent visit to Hanwha Ocean, a prominent shipbuilder, Cho expressed the government's intent to actively pursue joint initiatives with the U.S.

His statements underline a strategic move by South Korea to bolster its shipbuilding industry through international partnerships, primarily focusing on shared expertise and technology exchange with one of its strongest allies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has highlighted this as a key area of focus, aiming to strengthen South Korea's competitive edge in the global maritime market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

