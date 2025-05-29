South Korea and US Strengthen Ties in Shipbuilding Industry

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has emphasized the importance of collaborating with the United States in the shipbuilding sector. During a recent visit to Hanwha Ocean, a prominent shipbuilder, Cho expressed the government's intent to actively pursue joint initiatives with the U.S.

His statements underline a strategic move by South Korea to bolster its shipbuilding industry through international partnerships, primarily focusing on shared expertise and technology exchange with one of its strongest allies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has highlighted this as a key area of focus, aiming to strengthen South Korea's competitive edge in the global maritime market.

