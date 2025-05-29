CBI Busts Global Tech Scam: Operation Chakra V Exposed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully dismantled two illegal call centers and arrested six individuals allegedly responsible for tech support scams targeting Japanese citizens. This operation, named Chakra V, was part of a coordinated international effort alongside Japan's National Police Agency and tech giant Microsoft.

Authorities began their crackdown on these cybercriminals after establishing the locations and identities of the syndicate's key members. On Wednesday, CBI teams raided 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the capture of six suspects and the seizure of significant digital evidence and operational documents.

The arrested individuals, operating under the guise of legitimate customer service centers, were accused of exploiting victims through sophisticated social engineering, convincing them to believe their devices were compromised and coercing them into transferring funds into fraudulent accounts.