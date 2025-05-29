Deadly Clash: Poacher Killed in Kaziranga National Park
A suspected poacher was killed in an encounter with forest guards at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The incident followed a joint operation initiated after intelligence reports of a planned attack on park staff. Seized items include firearms and ammunition, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects.
In a deadly confrontation at Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a suspected poacher was fatally shot by forest guards and police, an official reported Thursday.
Authorities launched a joint operation after receiving intelligence of potential poacher attacks on frontline staff. During night patrol, the joint team spotted suspicious activity and alerted poachers, who responded with gunfire.
A subsequent search uncovered firearms and ammunition, with one individual later declared dead at a local hospital. Efforts continue to capture remaining suspects in this brazen attack on wildlife protection personnel.
