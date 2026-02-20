SAPS Destroys Nearly 14 000 Firearms in Major Crackdown on Illegal Weapons

In a decisive step to curb gun violence and prevent illegal firearms from fuelling crime, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has destroyed 13 859 firearms during its second official firearm destruction process for the 2025/26 financial year.

The latest operation brings the total number of firearms destroyed nationwide over the past seven years to an extraordinary 305 934, underscoring SAPS’ sustained campaign to remove deadly weapons from circulation.

Firearm Destruction Strengthens Crime Prevention

The official destruction process was held in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, and was presided over by the District Commissioner of Sedibeng, Major General Adelaide Mukhwevho.

Police confirmed that the majority of the firearms destroyed were confiscated during intensive policing operations, including Operation Shanela, and were later forfeited to the State.

By permanently destroying these weapons, SAPS ensures they cannot be recycled into criminal networks.

“By destroying forfeited firearms, SAPS prevents them from re-entering circulation,” the police said.

Weapons Linked to Serious Violent Crimes

SAPS revealed that several of the firearms destroyed were directly connected to finalised criminal investigations, including:

Farm attacks

Cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies

Crimes against women and children

Other firearms were handed in voluntarily through firearm surrender initiatives and amnesty periods.

This highlights the dual approach of enforcement and community cooperation in reducing illegal gun ownership.

Provincial Breakdown: Gauteng Leads in Confiscations

The firearms destroyed came from across South Africa, with Gauteng contributing the largest share.

Firearms destroyed by province:

Gauteng: 5 193

KwaZulu-Natal: 2 752

Western Cape: 2 155

Eastern Cape: 1 300

Mpumalanga: 605

Limpopo: 535

Free State: 499

Northern Cape: 411

North West: 354

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation: 55

The wide spread reflects SAPS’ nationwide focus on tackling firearm-related crime hotspots.

Handguns Make Up the Majority of Destroyed Weapons

The destruction process included a broad range of firearms and firearm components.

Types of firearms destroyed:

Handguns: 11 183

Rifles: 1 302

Shotguns: 1 004

Combination firearms: 34

Firearm parts: 336

Handguns remain the weapon most commonly used in violent crimes, making their removal a key priority.

Blank Guns and Homemade Weapons Also Targeted

In a significant development, SAPS confirmed the destruction of 7 708 blank guns, airguns and homemade firearms.

Although often considered less dangerous, police warned that these weapons are frequently used to intimidate victims or commit serious offences.

“Although these weapons are often perceived as less lethal than conventional firearms, they are often used in the commission of crimes,” SAPS said.

Sustained Drive to Reduce Gun Violence

The firearm destruction initiative forms part of SAPS’ broader strategy to disrupt organised crime, reduce firearm proliferation, and improve safety in communities affected by violent crime.

With more than 300 000 firearms destroyed in seven years, SAPS continues to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring confiscated weapons never return to the streets.