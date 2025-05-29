Supreme Court Denies Relief for Doctor’s Shockingly Heinous Crime

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea of a cardiologist seeking suspension of his sentence for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter, asserting that 'man becomes a beast after drinking.'

Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma ruled that the doctor, convicted by a trial court, did not deserve any relief. The bench noted the child testified against her father, and described him as a 'perverse guy' during proceedings.

The case highlights serious issues, such as the offensive nature of crimes against children and the impact of legal procedures. The lawyer withdrew the plea, and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn, despite the contention of potentially lengthy delays in the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)