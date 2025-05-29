Historic U.S. Diplomatic Return: Envoy Visits Syria

In a landmark diplomatic event, Thomas Barrack, the U.S. envoy for Syria, visited Damascus on Thursday. This marks the first official visit since 2012 when the U.S. embassy was closed as conflict erupted in the region.

Accompanied by the Syrian foreign minister, Barrack's presence indicates a potential thaw in relations between the two nations. His appointment as the U.S. envoy for Syria was made official on May 23.

Barrack is concurrently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, highlighting the strategic importance of his role in the region's political landscape.

