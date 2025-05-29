Left Menu

Historic U.S. Diplomatic Return: Envoy Visits Syria

In a historic move, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack visited Syria, marking the first official visit since the closure of the U.S. embassy in 2012. Accompanied by the Syrian foreign minister, Barrack's visit signifies a potential shift in diplomatic relations. Barrack, also the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, was appointed to the Syria role recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a landmark diplomatic event, Thomas Barrack, the U.S. envoy for Syria, visited Damascus on Thursday. This marks the first official visit since 2012 when the U.S. embassy was closed as conflict erupted in the region.

Accompanied by the Syrian foreign minister, Barrack's presence indicates a potential thaw in relations between the two nations. His appointment as the U.S. envoy for Syria was made official on May 23.

Barrack is concurrently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, highlighting the strategic importance of his role in the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

