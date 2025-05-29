Left Menu

Europe's Stance for Freedom: A New Era of Unity

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, affirming Europe's commitment to freedom and democracy, addressed issues raised by the Trump administration's criticism of the EU. Merz emphasized Europe's unity and strategies like supporting Ukraine and resetting trade ties with Britain to counter political threats and defend its core values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:04 IST
The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday declared that Europe is ready to defend its core values of freedom and democracy. This statement was a direct response to the Trump administration's repeated criticisms of the European Union.

Merz made these remarks while presenting the Charlemagne Prize to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reiterating that Europe seeks no escalation in its tariff dispute with the United States—which would be detrimental to both parties. The mention of a speech by U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich highlighted the ongoing tension, as Vance criticized Europe for facing internal threats and a retreat in free speech.

His comments coincided with the U.S. announcing visa bans on individuals considered responsible for censoring Americans, an action linked to the regulation of U.S. tech companies by European authorities. Merz highlighted Europe's collective defense of freedom and democracy, inspired by centuries of shared struggle and perseverance, affirming Germany's commitment to strengthening Europe, including support for Ukraine and enhancing trade and defense relations with the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

