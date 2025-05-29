Thief's Double Life: Family Man with Three Wives and Nine Kids

Bengaluru police have arrested a 36-year-old man named Babajaan, who allegedly turned to theft to provide for his three wives and nine children, a senior officer disclosed on Thursday.

The arrest led to the recovery of 188 grams of gold, 550 grams of silver, and Rs 1,500 in cash. Babajaan's apprehension resolved eight pending theft cases, according to authorities.

'With mounting financial pressure, he resorted to crime,' remarked the officer. The man's family resides in various parts on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he remains the primary provider, despite turning to a life of crime.