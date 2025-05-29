Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Dalit Teen's Assault Sparks Arrest

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Bhadohi. The incident, occurring on May 17, was reported after the girl's family learned of the assault. An FIR was filed under relevant legal protections, leading to the suspect's arrest soon after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Bhadohi, officials said Thursday. The incident reportedly took place on May 17 when the girl went out to relieve herself.

The accused, Jitendra Prajapati, allegedly abducted and assaulted the girl at his home at knifepoint. The girl's father, initially silent due to fear and stigma, filed a complaint on May 25 after the girl threatened to commit suicide unless action was taken.

An FIR was registered, and Prajapati was detained near Newajipur. Police launched a search after the girl's medical examination and court statement. SP Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed the arrest on Wednesday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

