Escalating Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Forces Under Siege

Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident occurred at a security post in the North Waziristan district. Additionally, four terrorists were eliminated during a separate operation. The region has seen a rise in terrorist activities following TTP's ceasefire collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:07 IST
In a tragic turn of events, an army officer and three other soldiers lost their lives during a terrorist attack in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources confirmed this Thursday. The assault occurred when militants opened fire on a security forces check post in North Waziristan's Shawal area, a region notorious for cross-border insurgency.

No official statement has been released by the Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations. However, reports indicate proactive measures as security forces neutralized four terrorists in Musakhel district while they attempted to plant an improvised explosive device on a highway.

Meanwhile, another attack left two policemen dead and three injured in Banny district. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grapples with increasing terror threats since the breakdown of the ceasefire with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the security landscape remains a concern for the authorities.

