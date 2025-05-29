Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Tacoma Park: Seven Wounded in Shooting

Seven people were shot, with three critically injured, at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, a Tacoma suburb. Investigators are unsure of the number of shooters or motives. The incident occurred during a sunny gathering of over 100 people near American Lake. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakewood | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:01 IST
A park in a Tacoma suburb became the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening, leaving seven individuals wounded, three critically. The incident unfolded amidst a gathering of over 100 people at Harry Todd Park, according to local authorities.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche described the scenario as a 'very hectic scene' upon arrival. Medics transported five victims to nearby hospitals, while two others sought medical attention independently. As of late Wednesday, no arrests had been made, and the number of shooters remains unknown.

The shooting adds to a series of violent incidents, echoing a recent tragedy in Philadelphia. Officials expressed dismay over the violence that marred a day when residents were out enjoying the sunny weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

