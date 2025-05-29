Tragedy Strikes at Tacoma Park: Seven Wounded in Shooting

A park in a Tacoma suburb became the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening, leaving seven individuals wounded, three critically. The incident unfolded amidst a gathering of over 100 people at Harry Todd Park, according to local authorities.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche described the scenario as a 'very hectic scene' upon arrival. Medics transported five victims to nearby hospitals, while two others sought medical attention independently. As of late Wednesday, no arrests had been made, and the number of shooters remains unknown.

The shooting adds to a series of violent incidents, echoing a recent tragedy in Philadelphia. Officials expressed dismay over the violence that marred a day when residents were out enjoying the sunny weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)