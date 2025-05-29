Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Takes Bold Steps Against Corruption
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken stringent actions on unresolved disciplinary proceedings and prosecution sanctions. This includes prosecution approvals, service dismissals, pension cessations, and action against active officers. Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sharma aims to cleanse the state service from corruption and misconduct.
In a move to combat corruption within Rajasthan's government, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has addressed long-pending disciplinary cases. This proactive step includes granting prosecution sanctions in five cases under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, alongside authorizing a detailed investigation in one additional case.
Significantly, an officer found guilty of workplace harassment has been removed from service, and another officer involved in financial misconduct against the state has been dismissed, showcasing the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misuse of authority.
Furthermore, disciplinary actions have extended to retired officers, with nine pensions halted and the investigation findings against five retired officers affirmed. Among current officers, three will face a freeze on two annual increments, and the punishment for another officer remains upheld following an unsuccessful appeal.
