Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Takes Bold Steps Against Corruption

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken stringent actions on unresolved disciplinary proceedings and prosecution sanctions. This includes prosecution approvals, service dismissals, pension cessations, and action against active officers. Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sharma aims to cleanse the state service from corruption and misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:22 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Takes Bold Steps Against Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to combat corruption within Rajasthan's government, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has addressed long-pending disciplinary cases. This proactive step includes granting prosecution sanctions in five cases under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, alongside authorizing a detailed investigation in one additional case.

Significantly, an officer found guilty of workplace harassment has been removed from service, and another officer involved in financial misconduct against the state has been dismissed, showcasing the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misuse of authority.

Furthermore, disciplinary actions have extended to retired officers, with nine pensions halted and the investigation findings against five retired officers affirmed. Among current officers, three will face a freeze on two annual increments, and the punishment for another officer remains upheld following an unsuccessful appeal.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025