Prosecution Sanction Against Former Punjab Chief Secretary in Corruption Case

The Centre has approved prosecution against Vijay Kumar Janjua, former Punjab chief secretary, in a long-standing corruption case. The case, dating back 16 years, involves allegations of Janjua accepting a bribe for land allocation. The decision followed a protracted legal battle over sanctioning authority.

The Centre has given the green light to prosecute former Punjab chief secretary, Vijay Kumar Janjua, in a protracted corruption case that has lingered for 16 years. Janjua, an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, held the chief secretary position from July 2022 until his retirement in June 2023.

The case originated from a 2009 complaint by industrialist T.R. Mishra, who accused Janjua of demanding a bribe for a land plot allocation. Following the complaint, Janjua was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau but was later discharged by a trial court in 2015 due to procedural issues over the prosecution sanction.

Years of legal wrangling culminated with the recent confirmation of authority by the Centre, backed by the Central Vigilance Commission's advice, allowing the trial to proceed. As a result, the case is set to re-enter the courtroom, marking a pivotal turn in this long-standing legal saga.

