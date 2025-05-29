Left Menu

Delays in Defence Projects and the Call for Self-Reliance: A Military Perspective

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh highlighted concerns over delays in defence acquisition projects, emphasizing the need for self-reliance and adherence to commitments. He praised Operation Sindoor as a national victory and called for collaboration with private industries in strategic defence projects to enhance India's defence capabilities.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:54 IST
Delays in Defence Projects and the Call for Self-Reliance: A Military Perspective
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, has raised alarm over prolonged delays in defence acquisition projects despite the successful Operation Sindoor, which he hailed as a 'national victory.'

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh criticized the failure to adhere to delivery schedules and emphasized the need for India to maintain self-reliance in its defence capabilities. 'We must adhere to commitments made to the armed forces,' Singh asserted.

Referring to the recent approval of India's advanced stealth fighter jet project, Singh noted the equal opportunities for private and public sectors to contribute, advocating trust and collaboration between the armed forces and industry to boost military modernization and preparedness.

