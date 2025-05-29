Delays in Defence Projects and the Call for Self-Reliance: A Military Perspective

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, has raised alarm over prolonged delays in defence acquisition projects despite the successful Operation Sindoor, which he hailed as a 'national victory.'

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh criticized the failure to adhere to delivery schedules and emphasized the need for India to maintain self-reliance in its defence capabilities. 'We must adhere to commitments made to the armed forces,' Singh asserted.

Referring to the recent approval of India's advanced stealth fighter jet project, Singh noted the equal opportunities for private and public sectors to contribute, advocating trust and collaboration between the armed forces and industry to boost military modernization and preparedness.