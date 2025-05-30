Judge Sentences 'Keyboard Warrior' to Three Years for Election Threats

A US man, Teak Ty Brockbank, received a three-year prison sentence after targeting Democratic election officials with online threats, attributing his actions to far-right extremist content.

Judge S. Kato Crews emphasized the need for serious penalties for such 'keyboard terrorism' to prevent similar behavior. Brockbank, who pleaded guilty to the threats, apologized, saying his actions were influenced by isolation and alcohol consumption.

The Justice Department highlighted a broader issue of threats against election workers. The case forms part of a task force's efforts under the Biden administration to counteract threats to election integrity.