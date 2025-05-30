Tragic Leap from High-Rise in Greater Noida

A young man lost his life in a tragic incident at a high-rise in Greater Noida. Aryan Sharma, aged 20, allegedly jumped from the building's sixteenth floor on Thursday.

The police identified Aryan Sharma, who resided in an apartment at Gaur City Centre. Following the fall to the building's third floor, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead by the medical staff.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. A post-mortem is scheduled to provide more insights into the cause of death.

