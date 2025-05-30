India's Vanguard Role in UN Peacekeeping Missions
India's significant involvement in UN peacekeeping, including hosting a conference for women peacekeepers, showcases its commitment to global peace. The event highlighted the role of women in peacekeeping and efforts to promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. India is a leading contributor to UN peace operations worldwide.
India continues to assert its importance as a supporter of global peacekeeping efforts. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, acknowledged India's significant contributions at a press event marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
Lacroix highlighted India's role during the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers, which took place in New Delhi. The conference brought together delegates from 35 Troop Contributing Countries to discuss evolving challenges in peacekeeping and the valorous role women play in fostering peace and security.
India remains a crucial troop-contributing nation, deploying over 5,300 personnel to UN peace operations globally. With initiatives like the deployment of an all-women's platoon and a new database for tracking crimes against peacekeepers, India is pushing the envelope in peacekeeping efforts and accountability.
