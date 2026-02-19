Amit Shah to Inaugurate Language Conference in Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a language conference in West Tripura, uniting over 3,000 delegates. The event, with diverse representation, aims to foster regional dialogue and highlight linguistic accomplishments. Focus areas include language respect and the Kokborok script issue, which remains under state consideration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards promoting linguistic diversity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a major language conference at Badharghat international fair ground in West Tripura district. Set to occur on Friday, this event will bring together over 3,000 participants from eastern, northeastern, and northern parts of India.
The conference aims to fuel dialogue among people from different regions, fostering exchange of experiences and showcasing exemplary practices. The program will be attended by Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, alongside MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman, and Rajib Bhattacharjee, according to Ministry of Home Affairs' Official Language Department Secretary Ansuli Arya.
Highlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence in language development, Arya noted that respect for all languages remains a priority. The ongoing debate over the Kokborok language script, advocated by Tripura's Chief Minister, will be decided by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global AI Dialogue: UN's Strategic Focus with India's Leadership
Freed Belarusian Dissident Urges Dialogue to Curb Russian Influence
Controversy and Dialogue: Mohan Bhagwat's Engaging Visit to Lucknow University
AI's Transformation: Bridging Science, Medicine, and Global Dialogue
Putin and Rodriguez's High-Stakes Moscow Dialogue