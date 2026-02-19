Left Menu

Amit Shah to Inaugurate Language Conference in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a language conference in West Tripura, uniting over 3,000 delegates. The event, with diverse representation, aims to foster regional dialogue and highlight linguistic accomplishments. Focus areas include language respect and the Kokborok script issue, which remains under state consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:37 IST
Amit Shah to Inaugurate Language Conference in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards promoting linguistic diversity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a major language conference at Badharghat international fair ground in West Tripura district. Set to occur on Friday, this event will bring together over 3,000 participants from eastern, northeastern, and northern parts of India.

The conference aims to fuel dialogue among people from different regions, fostering exchange of experiences and showcasing exemplary practices. The program will be attended by Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, alongside MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman, and Rajib Bhattacharjee, according to Ministry of Home Affairs' Official Language Department Secretary Ansuli Arya.

Highlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence in language development, Arya noted that respect for all languages remains a priority. The ongoing debate over the Kokborok language script, advocated by Tripura's Chief Minister, will be decided by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026