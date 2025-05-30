Left Menu

CBI Nabs ED Official in Bribery Scandal

A deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate in Odisha has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from businessman Ratikanta Rout. The official, Chintan Raghuvanshi, allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore to provide relief in an ED case against Rout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:36 IST
CBI Nabs ED Official in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha on bribery charges. The accused, Chintan Raghuvanshi, is suspected of accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a local businessman in return for favorable outcomes in an ongoing ED case.

According to official sources, Raghuvanshi had initially demanded a sum of Rs 5 crore from Ratikanta Rout, a stone mining businessman from Dhenkanal. The bribe was allegedly intended to prevent legal action and asset attachment by the ED, as per the complaint filed by Rout.

The investigation revealed that Bhaghti, an intermediary allegedly acting between the ED officer and the businessman, facilitated the negotiations. After Rout expressed his inability to pay the amount, Raghuvanshi reportedly reduced his demand to Rs 2 crore. Raghuvanshi, a 2013 batch IRS officer, was eventually caught in a trap operation conducted by the CBI.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025