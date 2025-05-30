CBI Nabs ED Official in Bribery Scandal

In a swift operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha on bribery charges. The accused, Chintan Raghuvanshi, is suspected of accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a local businessman in return for favorable outcomes in an ongoing ED case.

According to official sources, Raghuvanshi had initially demanded a sum of Rs 5 crore from Ratikanta Rout, a stone mining businessman from Dhenkanal. The bribe was allegedly intended to prevent legal action and asset attachment by the ED, as per the complaint filed by Rout.

The investigation revealed that Bhaghti, an intermediary allegedly acting between the ED officer and the businessman, facilitated the negotiations. After Rout expressed his inability to pay the amount, Raghuvanshi reportedly reduced his demand to Rs 2 crore. Raghuvanshi, a 2013 batch IRS officer, was eventually caught in a trap operation conducted by the CBI.