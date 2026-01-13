Enforcement Directorate Expands Crackdown on Mahadev Online Betting Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 21 crore in connection with the illegal Mahadev online betting app case. Key promoters Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, along with associates, face legal action for allegedly defrauding the public and laundering money through illicit channels.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Mahadev online betting scandal, issuing new orders to attach assets valued at Rs 21 crore linked to key players in the case.
Among those targeted are Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, prominent figures behind the illicit betting app, allegedly facilitating illegal gambling operations while involving high-ranking officials.
The ED's continuing efforts have resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals and the attachment of Rs 2,621 crore in assets as authorities pursue extradition for the accused fugitives.
