FSSAI Warns Against Misleading '100%' Claims in Food Labels

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern warning to food business operators, advising against the use of '100%' in labeling and promotional materials, citing its potential to mislead consumers.

FSSAI's advisory noted an increasing trend of '100%' claims on food labels, despite the term being undefined in the Food Safety and Standards Act and its regulations. The authority has highlighted that such claims could create a false sense of product purity or superiority among consumers.

In light of these concerns, FSSAI has reaffirmed its commitment to honest and clear labeling practices, urging all food businesses to avoid using '100%' to protect consumer interests and promote informed decision-making.

