Operation Cheyutha: A Turning Tide in Bhadradri Kothagudem
Seventeen CPI (Maoist) members have surrendered to Bhadradri Kothagudem police, influenced by welfare programs under 'Operation Cheyutha'. This year, 282 Maoists in the region have surrendered. Police urge border villagers to report Maoist activities. Mulugu police recently apprehended 20 Maoists with village assistance.
In a significant development, 17 members of CPI (Maoists) surrendered to the authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to police reports.
The move comes as new welfare initiatives for surrendered Maoists and tribal communities under the 'Operation Cheyutha' program gain traction. This year, 282 Maoist members have already yielded due to these efforts, officials noted.
Authorities advised villagers in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border zone to remain vigilant and alert the police if they observe any Maoist activities. Previously, such community cooperation in Mulugu led to the arrest of 20 extremists and the seizure of 12 weapons, reinforcing the operation's impact.
