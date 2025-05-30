Left Menu

Operation Cheyutha: A Turning Tide in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Seventeen CPI (Maoist) members have surrendered to Bhadradri Kothagudem police, influenced by welfare programs under 'Operation Cheyutha'. This year, 282 Maoists in the region have surrendered. Police urge border villagers to report Maoist activities. Mulugu police recently apprehended 20 Maoists with village assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:37 IST
Operation Cheyutha: A Turning Tide in Bhadradri Kothagudem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 17 members of CPI (Maoists) surrendered to the authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to police reports.

The move comes as new welfare initiatives for surrendered Maoists and tribal communities under the 'Operation Cheyutha' program gain traction. This year, 282 Maoist members have already yielded due to these efforts, officials noted.

Authorities advised villagers in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border zone to remain vigilant and alert the police if they observe any Maoist activities. Previously, such community cooperation in Mulugu led to the arrest of 20 extremists and the seizure of 12 weapons, reinforcing the operation's impact.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025