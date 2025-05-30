Operation Cheyutha: A Turning Tide in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In a significant development, 17 members of CPI (Maoists) surrendered to the authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to police reports.

The move comes as new welfare initiatives for surrendered Maoists and tribal communities under the 'Operation Cheyutha' program gain traction. This year, 282 Maoist members have already yielded due to these efforts, officials noted.

Authorities advised villagers in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border zone to remain vigilant and alert the police if they observe any Maoist activities. Previously, such community cooperation in Mulugu led to the arrest of 20 extremists and the seizure of 12 weapons, reinforcing the operation's impact.